BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People have been asking if the City of Buffalo has plans to make changes before more severe weather eventually hits the region.

It appears they do. On Tuesday, Mayor Byron Brown announced a new position within the city government — Fleet Director.

“As we all saw in the Buffalo Blizzard, powerful storms are pushing equipment to the maximum. Our vehicles, our partners’ vehicles, utility crews’ equipment were all working in full force to repair Buffalo, with as many as 600 pieces of machinery on the roads. An incoming Fleet Director will provide crucial oversight on available vehicles and equipment, as well as work to bolster our city-owned assets,” said Mayor Brown.

Not to be confused with the individual fleet managers within Buffalo’s public works, fire and police departments, the person in this role would report directly to the mayor and deputy mayor.

Preparing for emergencies will be part of the job, and that will include staying up to date with new technology and equipment.

Brown and Delano Dowell, the city’s Commissioner of Administration, Finance, Policy and Urban Affairs, have filed a budget and personnel amendment to create this position. It would need to be approved by Buffalo’s Common Council.