BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo had a record-setting weekend in terms of temperatures.
It started on Friday, when a record temperature of 74 degrees was observed just before 2 p.m. The old record of 73 was set in 1938.
Then, on Saturday, a record high of 79 was set, beating the old record of 76, set in 1948.
Sunday continued the record-breaking trend when shortly after Midnight, the old record temperature of 73, set in 1956, was broken. The temperature got one degree higher than that.
4 WARN FORECAST | Temperatures bottom out Tuesday, then recover by late week
