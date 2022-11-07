BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo had a record-setting weekend in terms of temperatures.

It started on Friday, when a record temperature of 74 degrees was observed just before 2 p.m. The old record of 73 was set in 1938.

Then, on Saturday, a record high of 79 was set, beating the old record of 76, set in 1948.

Sunday continued the record-breaking trend when shortly after Midnight, the old record temperature of 73, set in 1956, was broken. The temperature got one degree higher than that.

