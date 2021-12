BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation has closed N.Y. Route 5 from I-190 to Ridge Road in the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna due to high winds. The route will reopen to traffic at 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12

For up-to-date travel information from the NYSDOT, call 511, visit 511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app.