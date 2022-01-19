Buffalo snow plows to focus on dead-end streets during Wednesday cleanup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Buffalo students learn remotely on Wednesday, the city’s winter storm cleanup continues.

The day’s focus will be on dead-end streets and other areas that still have a lot of snow on the ground.

Buffalo has seen more than 18 inches of snow since Sunday night, but some parts of western New York got even more.

Sanborn took the top spot when it came to total snowfall, with 25.5 inches measured there.