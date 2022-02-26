BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bikers from across Erie County gathered for the final “Snow Roll” of the season — and this ride’s all about raising awareness for the rights of crash victims.

Starting and ending at the PAUSA Art House in Buffalo, dozens of cyclists rode in the 10-mile round-trip. This was to spotlight the Crash Victims’ Rights and Safety Act, which has been making its way through the state legislature.

The bill would allow municipalities to lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour and increase street funding, among other steps to improve safety.

“We originally didn’t plan to go in the winter, but we just built such a great community who missed each other when the winter kicked in,” said Snow Roll co-founder Seamus Gallivan. “So we started Snow Roll as a way to continue it. And now its become a way for not only this group of bicyclists to keep gathering and support local businesses, but also to keep doing work in the community, like advancing this legislation.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Rivera, who was also at the event, said he backs the legislation.