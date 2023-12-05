BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The organizers of Buffalo Soup-Fest say there will be no festival in 2024, citing a difficult year.

“It’s been a long journey with our small business over the past 13 years, and we LOVE and APPRECIATE every one of you who supported us,” a post on the festival’s Facebook page read. “2023 has been a tough year for our family and it’s just become too difficult to make an event like this happen to the standards you have come to expect.”

Originally, the next festival was scheduled to take place on February 4, 2024 after being absent throughout the COVID pandemic. Before those plans were made, there had been consideration to retire the festival entirely, but demand for its return led to the 2024 plans, according to a January 19 Facebook post.

Buffalo Soup-Fest says any deposits made by vendors will be fully refunded.

“We wish you all the happiness and safety you deserve this holiday season and hope to see you at the table some day soon,” the Soup-Fest team wrote on social media.