Buffalo speed cameras to only operate certain hours of the school day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo’s controversial speed cameras will now only operate during certain hours of the school day after the common council came to a compromise.

The new policy will turn cameras on an hour before and after the school day begins, and an hour before and after dismissal.

They can also be turned on for special circumstances, like sporting events and concerts.

Earlier this month Mayor Byron Brown defended his decision to veto a plan to limit camera operations to just school arrival and dismissal periods.

At the time he said he believed cameras should be on the entire day.