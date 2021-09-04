Buffalo splash pads staying open until September 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even though temperatures are starting to dip, families will have more time to enjoy the splash pads in Buffalo.
The city’s 10 splash pads will now stay open until September 19. Starting on Tuesday the splash pads will be open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays. But on weekends they’ll open at 11 a.m.
“The long-range weather forecast includes many days with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and potential 80s, so we made the decision to keep our popular splash pads open an extra 19 days for families to enjoy,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.
Here’s the list of City of Buffalo splash pads:
- Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park – foot of Porter Ave.
- Allison Park – Reese St., adjacent to Asarese Matters Center
- Masten Park – Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion
- MLK Jr. Park Basin – Best St. and Fillmore Ave.
- Lanigan Park – South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.
- Lincoln Park – foot of Quincy St.
- Cazenovia Park – behind the park casino
- Houghton Park – foot of Spahn St.
- Schiller Park – Sprenger St. side of the park
- Roosevelt Park – foot of Roosevelt Ave