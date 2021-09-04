Buffalo splash pads staying open until September 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even though temperatures are starting to dip, families will have more time to enjoy the splash pads in Buffalo.

The city’s 10 splash pads will now stay open until September 19. Starting on Tuesday the splash pads will be open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays. But on weekends they’ll open at 11 a.m.

“The long-range weather forecast includes many days with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and potential 80s, so we made the decision to keep our popular splash pads open an extra 19 days for families to enjoy,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

Here’s the list of City of Buffalo splash pads: