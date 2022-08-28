BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event hosted by Buffalo Stand Down will provide local veterans with a one-stop shop for any resources and needs.

The Stand Down, hosted by the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY and the VA Western New York Healthcare System will offer the event on Tuesday and is open to all veterans. Attendees will be able to obtain information on health care and other benefits, such as free haircuts.

It will also connect homeless veterans or those at risk for it with information and services, legal advice and other services.

The event will run at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Veterans will need to bring a copy of their DD-214 discharge papers, military ID, VA ID card or a license with veteran status.