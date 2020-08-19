Buffalo State begins 4-day move-in schedule for students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo State College is beginning a staggered, four-day move-in process.

About 1,600 students will be living on the Elmwood Village campus this year after the college cut down its resident student population by 33 percent.

Buffalo State officials will make use of all residence halls on campus to spread out students as much as possible.

Students and their families have been assigned specific times and dates to move in, in order to eliminate crowding on campus.

Students are limited to one friend or family member to help them move into their rooms. Face masks are required at all times.

This past weekend, Buffalo State had 26 students from states on New York’s travel advisory move in. Those students are currently isolating for the mandatory 14-day period.

They’re having meals delivered to their rooms, and they can ask for assistance with laundry if needed.

The fall semester begins on August 31.