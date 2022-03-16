BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students at Buffalo State College remembered a classmate killed in a shooting last weekend.

They held a vigil for Royden Cave outside the student union. Cave was shot inside a home on Bird Avenue early Sunday morning. The freshman was from Brooklyn and was studying criminal justice.

The college’s vice president said Cave made a huge impact on campus.

“You could find him just about anywhere any day. but he also really inspired his fellow students. he uplifted them as he uplifted himself. he was really excited about coming to buffalo state and he saw this as the next goal that he had in his life and really worked hard and brought his friends along with him,” added Timothy Gordon, vice president, Buffalo State College.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest in Cave’s killing.