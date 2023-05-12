BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo State University Foundation announced that they have established a scholarship in memory of the Tops mass shooting victims.

The 5.14 Memorial Scholarship is designed to cover the cost of books and other educational supplies for Buffalo State students from Buffalo’s 14208 zip code.

The zip code is where 10 Black people were killed while at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

The scholarship is available to both first-time undergraduate students and graduate students from the 14208 zip code, starting in the fall of 2023. Students will have the opportunity to renew the scholarship through civil engagement in the East Side community or in social justice projects dedicating 10 hours per semester.

“This scholarship initiative aims to honor the memories of those who lost their lives in the racially motivated attack,” said Eunice Lewin, who serves on the SUNY Board of Trustees. “By providing book scholarships, we strive to support the education of students from the affected community and create a lasting tribute to those who were tragically taken from us.”