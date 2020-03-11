Buffalo State extending spring break by a week before moving classes online due to coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Following Cuomo’s directive to move all SUNY and CUNY instruction to distance learning for the rest of the semester, Buffalo State College plans to start spring break a week early and move all classes to remote instruction starting March 30.

According to President Katherine Conway-Turner, this will continue through the end of the spring semester.

Spring break will expand to two weeks, canceling all classes from March 14 to March 20 additionally to allow faculty to work to prepare for the switch.

Conway-Turner says the final day of in-person classes this semester will be Friday.

The college itself will remain open during this time, with staff members continuing to follow regular work schedules. Faculty will continue to present coursework to students.

“Students, please know that our interim provost, deans, chairs, and faculty members will work tirelessly to make any accommodation necessary to ensure that your academic progress is not slowed by this decision. If you are on track to graduate this semester, you will stay on track to graduate,” Conway-Turner said in a campus-wide email.

The school also says Residence Life and Student Affairs teams are preparing plans to assist students and families with resident students choosing to return home.

In the email, President Conway-Turner states the school will accommodate those students who choose or need to stay on campus over spring break and for the rest of the semester.

Some campus services could see a reduction or change due to the limiting of large gatherings, according to the school.

