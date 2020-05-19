Buffalo State Hospitality and Tourism Department make pizzas for workers at Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Members of the Hospitality and Tourism Department at Buffalo State delivered more than two dozen gourmet pizzas to essential workers today at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Executive Chef Don Schmitter, who leads the program at Buff State, started working days ago on recipes and testing.

Pizzas like pesto, red onion, tomato, and mozzarella are made from scratch.

They delivered 25 large pizzas to feed hundreds of workers at Roswell.

Each box also includes an inspiring message.

Chef Don says when it comes to showing support and gratitude, the hospitality industry pays it forward with food.

Desiderio’s Restaurant donated all of the produce and cheese for the pizzas.

Buff State’s Hospitality and Tourism Department has been churning out students for about 20 years, 12 of those with Chef Don’s help.

The program trains students in everything from the secret to mastering foods from different cultures to managing a major hotel.