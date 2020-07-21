Buffalo State suspending fall sports competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo State College and all members of the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) are suspending falls sports competition.

The decision was made by SUNYAC presidents on Monday following consultation with the SUNYAC Board of Directors.

Along with this, winter conference and non-conference schedules are delayed until the start of 2021.

“Throughout the pandemic, some of the most difficult decisions we have made as a campus are when we limit, cancel, or postpone signature experiences for our students and student-athletes. We had all hoped that our Bengals would be roaring in competition in this fall, but that is simply just not feasible or safe at this time. I am disappointed for our student-athletes and coaches who had been preparing all spring and summer for the upcoming season. However, Buffalo State remains committed to supporting and preparing our student-athletes through skill development sessions and small group workouts this fall as we prepare for the resumption of competition in the future. Rest assured, when the time comes, the Bengals will be ready to roar again.” Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner

