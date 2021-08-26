Buffalo State’s University Police chief turns in his badge after 41 years of service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 41 years of service, SUNY Buffalo State University Police Chief Peter Carey is turning in his badge.

Carey first came to Buffalo State to go to school, only a few years later, he joined the University Police and rose through the ranks — acting as chief for the past 14 years.

As far as the legacy he is leaving behind, Carey says he is proud of the way that his department works with the community and is confident it will continue.

“When everyone talks about community policing, they only talk about what the police should be doing. They forget the first word of that, which is what is the community supposed to do with that. Our philosophy here outlines exactly what everyone should be doing to make Buff State safe. Our accreditation, our community policing philosophy, getting officers out there. A highly professional, safe campus is what I think I’ve left Buffalo State and I know they will continue to do that,” said chief Carey.

Carey says he is excited to spend more time with his family during his retirement.