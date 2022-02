BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Store is trying to spread the love this Valentine’s Day by releasing a new line of seasonal clothing from “Buffalove” apparel.

The Buffalo Store will be decked out in a new Valentine’s Day collection which can be seen in the clip above.

The store will also have exclusive sales for teachers and healthcare workers.

Wegmans will also be selling Valentine’s Day-themed “Buffalove” merchandise.