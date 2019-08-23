Buffalo students are worse at math when compared to last year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State education officials say Buffalo students have become worse at math over the past year.

A new report reveals students have regressed in the subject by 1/10 of a percent.

“These results are not what we had expected after last year’s notable growth when ELA saw a 5.6 percent proficiency increase, and math proficiency increased by 3.8 percent,” said Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash. “We are now focused on stronger and more consistent proficiency improvement across the District for 2020. Mixed results are no longer acceptable to me, and they are not enough for Buffalo’s children.”

Cash says three-quarters of the Buffalo Public Schools are in good standing.

“Parents, too, must work with us to keep their end of the bargain,” Cash says. “Children must be in school every day, work hard every day, and meet their teacher’s high expectations every day.”