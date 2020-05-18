Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale cancelled

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale, which was set to take place near the end of June, has been cancelled.

Gardens Buffalo Niagara made the announcement on Monday morning.

“While we will miss the chance to celebrate gardens in person at this event, we are committed to the health and safety of our community,” said Board President Jeff Tooke. “We would like to invite everyone to visit our website where they can find and support the artisans who had planned to join us at the event.”

Originally, the event was set to take place from June 27-28 at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

