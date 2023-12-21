BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Taking effect Thursday, the City of Buffalo is offering free parking at on-street spots through Christmas.

Additionally, there will be free parking at the Mohawk (477 Washington St.) and Fernbach (200 Pearl St.) ramps on New Year’s Eve for the end-of-year ball drop downtown.

The city hopes that this will benefit small businesses as last-minute shoppers hit the stores.

“By suspending parking enforcement at metered on-street spots in Buffalo through Christmas Day, we want to encourage city residents and visitors to purchase holiday gifts in Buffalo’s great retail stores – both big and small – and to enjoy dining in our many great and diverse restaurants. Happy holidays to all!” Mayor Byron Brown said.

