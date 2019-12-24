Buffalo suspends some street parking regulations for part of week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Winter parking regulations on bus routes in Buffalo will be suspended starting at 1:30 a.m. on Christmas morning.

This is due to both the mild weather and the holiday season.

Winter parking regulations will resume Friday at 1:30 a.m.

Alternate parking regulations on streets with 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. parking designations are suspended on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Metered parking in retail districts will be free through the first of the year.

All other alternate parking regulations will stay in effect.