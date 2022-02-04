Buffalo takes more aggressive approach to plowing, tows and tickets illegally parked cars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City plow drivers have been working to clear out many residential streets still covered in snow. The city has even been ticketing and towing cars to get the job done sooner.

Buffalo decided to go with a more aggressive approach this time around to clear out the snow. On Plymouth Avenue, crews were towing cars parked on the wrong side of the road so that crews could get through.

“We’re putting in a lot of effort to get this done,” said Michael Finn, commissioner of the Department of Public Works. “But that effort takes longer than just ‘everyone moves their car and the plow zips down the street and goes to the next block.'”

Clean up crews were busy ticketing and towing cars parked illegally throughout the city’s West Side so that plows could finally get down the streets.

“They’ve been continuing to knock on doors, tell people, they can check plates and see addresses,” Finn said. “They can go and say, ‘Hey your car is parked, we’re coming, you gotta move.'”

One of those residents was Lee Reh, who was told if he doesn’t move his car, he’ll be ticketed.

“They told us to move our cars or it’ll get towed, which we gotta pay $90 for them to move it,” said Reh. “And nobody want to pay $90 just to get your car towed.”

He says he’s glad he was given the heads up, and he thinks the city is doing a better job clearing out the snow this time around.

“Probably two weeks ago, there was a lot of snow, and nobody do nothing about it,” Reh added. “And this time around, they give us help by cleaning the snow out the road which is good, I like it.”

Several people that did not go on record agreed with Reh’s sentiments and are happy cars are getting towed, but others say this shouldn’t have to happen.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the city is pinning neighbor on neighbor and blaming people for not moving their cars when they haven’t managed to get a plow down the middle of the street,” said Leigh Waterman, who owns property on Plymouth Avenue. “Sure, some of the streets are narrow, but a lot of them aren’t.”

Over Thursday and Friday, the city has done 110 mini-tows, where they move a car parked illegally to the correct side of the street. The city also issued 100 tickets just Friday.