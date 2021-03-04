Buffalo tavern owner sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ as NYS loosens COVID-19 restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– New York State is slowly opening the door for the return of concerts and live events.

Governor Cuomo announced new rules, that will start on April 2.

He’s allowing businesses in arts and entertainment to host events at 33% capacity.

Indoor events will be capped at 100 people and outdoor events will be limited to 200 people.

Jason Hall owns Sportsmen’s Tavern in Black Rock which hosts indoor and outdoor concerts.

He’s happy to see some restrictions being relaxed.

“So if we had a nice day and we wanted to do a nice event outside, we certainly could do 200. But by the time nice weather rolls around, we’re fully expecting to be much closer to our indoor capacity. At least we’re hoping. Especially with news around the country that other states are starting to fully open. So, there seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel.” Jason Hall, Owner, Sportsmen’s Tavern

Businesses are allowed to have 150 people at indoor events and 500 people at outdoor events if people arrive with a negative COVID-19 test.