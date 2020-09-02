Buffalo Teachers Federation calling on school districts to sue state to prevent loss of funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Today the Buffalo Teachers Federation is calling for districts across the state to sue New York to prevent the loss of educational funding.

President Phil Rumore says districts cannot and will not standby and allow funding to be withheld from students, especially during these times.

“Our students need more — not less,” Rumore wrote.

He says the BTF stands ready to assist and will seek the assistance of state and national organizations.

“The BTF calls upon school Districts across New York State to come together to take legal action to prevent New York State from irreparably harming our students by withholding millions of dollars of desperately needed funding for our students,” Rumore added. “We must all come together to ensure that our students are not irreparably harmed by having New York State withhold the desperately needed funding our students need and deserve.”

To see today’s full release, click here.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.