Buffalo Teachers Federation calls district’s teacher meeting ” a sham and an insult to teachers”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Teachers Federation is calling the Buffalo School District’s all teacher meeting a “sham and an insult to teachers.”

According to BTF President Phil Rumore, the sign-in and guidelines for Tuesday’s meeting were not sent out until today at 4:36 p.m.

Rumore also says the meeting limits teacher participants to 100 who register between 2:30-2:50 p.m., or whichever occurs first.

For example, Rumore tells us that if there are only 50 teachers in the meeting at 2:50, they will still go on with the meeting.

In a statement released tonight, Rumore says:

“The Buffalo ‘District-wide all teacher’ meeting is not an unexpected sham and an insult to teachers, as was their parent meeting. It is obvious that the District, with all its trained technological experts, picked a platform that is so limited on access, has no interest in hearing, and addressing (taking action on) teacher and parent concerns. Unfortunately, as with the District’s refusal to provide parents, teachers, staff, and the community with copies of its reopening plan before submitting it, this dictatorial behavior is its modus operandi.”