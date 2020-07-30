Buffalo Teachers Federation calls for delay in submitting school reopening plans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Teacher’s Federation is calling for school districts to have more time to submit reopening plans.

Officials with the BTF say they applied for an extension for submission of their reopening plans.

BTF President Phil Rumore says, “we are considering educational issues and plans that, if not done correctly, will result in the loss of lives and permanent physical harm to students, parents, school staff and the community, as well as the deadly spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Rumore says they’re calling for specifics of the plan, for example, how and how often are schools going to be sanitized and made safe, not just cleaned, as well as how will students and staff be assured that each student’s temperature is taken each day.

Other specifics include:

What are the exact schedules for instruction?

What will be done if a student purposely takes off their mask?

How will students who need to use the bathroom be assisted/monitored?

What are the procedures when a student/adult contracts the virus

Will there be a nurse in all buildings at all times? What if one is not

How will the plans be monitored and adjusted?

How will art, music, and physical education classes be conducted? We can’t have teachers going from room to room exposing themselves and others to possible infections.

How is safety ensured when students take their masks off to eat?

Teachers Federation leaders also say curriculum for all grades/subjects must be revised for distance learning.

“Teaching all students in a classroom is not the same as distance learning. We must also be prepared for the unfortunate need for a complete pause in any in-school learning,” the BTF said in a release Wednesday night.

Officials are also calling for:

The ability of parents and staff to choose virtual learning to ensure their children’s or their safety.

The State and agencies to consider the zip codes of students/adults in making reopening decisions as it is known that some communities were unfairly impacted more than others.

Rumore says they also took issue with the school district’s “reopening” actions citing the reopening committee only met six times for about an hour, hour and a half.

“As I have said previously, if you make a decision that results in the death or serious physical harm to someone, you should have to explain that decision to that person’s family. You can make up for lost education; however, you can’t bring someone back to life,” Rumore said.

