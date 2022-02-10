Buffalo Teachers Federation calls for state and federal investigation into Buffalo Public Schools safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Teachers Federation is calling for a state and federal investigation into the Buffalo Public Schools after Wednesday’s attack at McKinley High School.

The BTF Executive Committee passed a resolution calling for the investigation, citing district-wide safety concerns. The resolution takes aim at the school district for not taking action to address safety concerns raised by teachers, parents and staff over the past three years.

BTF said in the resolution they want the investigation to further look into:

The safety concerns raised by teachers, parents, and staff throughout the last three (3) years and the actions taken/not taken to ensure they are addressed and corrected and do not reoccur.

The actions (support/discipline) taken/not taken when serious and disruptive actions occur in or on school grounds to ensure that they do not reoccur.

The timely action taken/not taken, when appropriate, to advise parents and staff of the status of aserious safety situation at a school.

News 4 has reached out to Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore for comment.

We’ve also reached out to Buffalo Public Schools and are waiting to hear back.

View the full resolution below: