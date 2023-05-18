BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Teachers Federation elections are heading into a runoff following Wednesday night’s election results, a source confirmed to News 4.

The runoff will be between president candidates Richard Nigro and Marc Bruno. Along with vice president candidates Melina MacPherson-Sullivan and Patrick Foster.

A source told News 4 that in order to elect a president, candidates need more than 50% of the total vote.

The results, announced Thursday night, show Nigro/MacPherson garnered 39.7% of the total vote and Bruno/Foster garnered 32%.

A third candidate, Melissa Kenney, and her vice president Trisha Rosokoff, garnered 28.3% of the total vote.

Campaigning will continue through May 31. Online voting will open on June 1 and run through June 5. Results will be announced on June 6.