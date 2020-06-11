Buffalo Teachers Federation hold racial injustice rally in MLK Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Deeds, not words, that’s the message educators part of the Buffalo Teachers Federation have today at their rally.

About 50 people have gathered at MLK Park, fighting for the message that black lives matter. They’re all part of the Buffalo City School District Union.

Organizers tell us it’s not just teachers here, but administrators, teacher aids, and students have all come out to fight against racial injustices.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore says the Buffalo School District has students and staff of all backgrounds, including skin color. Because of that, they’re out today fighting against what Rumore compared to a virus.

This is like a disease. We’re calling it a virus of racism, bigotry an injustice virus that is in this country for years and unlike the virus we have now no one is doing anything about it,” Rumore said.

He says he wants to see actual action come out of the movement we’ve seen lately. That includes changing curriculum to teach and celebrate diversity.

Speakers have been talking about injustices they have face in our own community, including a young student who had their own story to share.