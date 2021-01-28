Buffalo Teachers Federation to take court action against BPS in effort to stop Monday reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Teachers Federation announced Thursday evening they will seek court action against the Buffalo Public Schools to stop the reopening of schools on February 1.

President of the Buffalo Teachers Federation Philip Rumore said the organization is taking this step to prevent what they characterize as “the unsafe return of students and staff until such time as the serious safety and health issues have been and remain corrected.”

The Buffalo Public Schools released their reopening plan and intend on getting their first group of students back in the classroom on Monday, February 1. Students in the first phase returning to in-person learning include pre-k through second-grade students and high school seniors.

The teacher’s union says they have serious “safety and health concerns” with the district’s reopening plan. BTF tells us they want to work with the district and have sent information to BPS administration outlining what they would like fixed.

“All Buffalo teachers miss their students and want to be back with them; however, they want to be confident that the teaching and learning conditions are and remain safe for their students, parents, staff community and themselves.” Philip Rumore, President, Buffalo Teachers Federation

Rumore said some concerns had been addressed by Buffalo Schools, but teachers have not “received written assurance that the safety and health issues they raised at their school/site have been addressed.”

News 4 reached out to the Buffalo Public Schools and received this response from a spokesperson, “As to the hypothetical legal action, we are prepared to comment if and when it occurs.”