BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After more than 40 years, the Buffalo Teachers Federation has a new president.

President-elect Richard Nigro will take over the position previously held by Phil Rumore. Nigro won June’s runoff election against Marc Bruno.

Rumore previously announced his retirement in April after serving at BTF president since 1981.

Nigro joined News 4 at 4 to discuss his upcoming plans and goals as BTF president. View the full segment above.