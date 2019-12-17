Buffalo Teachers Federation takes legal action against Buffalo Public Schools citing lack of art and music education

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Teachers and Parents, on behalf of Buffalo Public Schools students, filed legal action against BPS, saying they undermined the education of their children by not providing art and music courses required by state law.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore says, “for over a year, parents and teachers have, to no avail, sought to have the Buffalo School Board provide Buffalo secondary students with state-required art and music instruction/programs.”

Legal papers cite lack of programming, including only two district high schools providing legally required art sequence, only four schools offering concert band and orchestra, and The District not fairly offering arts education to students.

“While the art and music instruction/programs are readily available in the suburbs, not so in Buffalo, is the message here, Buffalo students are unworthy of these programs?” Rumore added.

News 4 received a statement from Buffalo Public Schools regarding the legal action.

According to BPS General Counsel Nathaniel Kuzma, “The District has not been served with a suit at this time, therefore it would be premature to comment.”