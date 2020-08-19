Buffalo teachers finally getting some answers but they warn time is running out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–After weeks of pleas, teachers in Buffalo are finally getting some answers and they warn, time is running out.

We listened in on a virtual forum between teachers and administrators this afternoon.

There are 3,600 Buffalo teachers and they know they will be starting three weeks from today. What is still unclear is whether that instruction will begin as all remote learning or some days in class.

Buffalo Schools Chief of Staff Darren Brown Hall assures teachers that the school ventilation systems will be equipped with Mur 11 rated filters or better, masks, and temperature checks will be mandatory and students and teachers will be seated 6 feet apart.

Riverside teacher Marc Bruno suggests starting the year remotely to give more to prepare.

“We should be as educators focused on instruction and assessment, not creating materials constantly,” Bruno said.

Buffalo School officials are expected to decide on a specific reopening plan in the next couple days.