BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Teachers in Buffalo are sharing their frustrations with school leadership in a series of protests being held Friday morning.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) shared a message on Thursday, saying educators were planning to picket in front of their schools before reporting for duty.

The protests are in response to teachers’ calls for better pay and staffing in contract negotiations. The union says Buffalo Public Schools have refused to address needs for school counselors, social workers, psychologists and more.

In addition to this, the BTF says it has filed three improper practice charges against the district due to negotiations lasting more than three years.

Other reasons for protest cited by the union include “the district’s attempt to blame them for the district’s late and harmful methods to address the school bus shortage” and “the callous ways they are addressing teacher concerns and student needs.”

The BTF said union president Phil Rumore was scheduled to join those in protest at D’Youville Porter Campus (PS #3), which is across from the BTF headquarters.

This morning’s protest followed those that took place one week ago, days before the school year began.