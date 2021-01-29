Buffalo teachers’ union sues school district to delay Monday opening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Thousands of Buffalo teachers, students and their families are waiting to find out if they can return to school Monday from the COVID lockdown.

Buffalo school officials say they have spent months cleaning and sanitizing the buildings, updating equipment, and buying thousands of dollars worth of masks, but the Buffalo Teachers Federation says they have missed a number of flaws that could get people sick.

Philip Rumore, Buffalo Teachers Federation President told us, “Every teacher I talked to said, ‘I want to be back with my kids. this is stressful for them, this is stressful for their parents.”

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore acknowledges school officials have spent thousands of dollars trying to make the school buildings safe, but Rumore says they still have more to do.

“Because we believe that they are not safe for our kids to be in, for the adults to be in, and the district has a lot more to do to get the buildings in good shape,” said Rumore.

But school officials said, earlier this week, they believe the schools are ready to resume in-person classes.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said in a Zoom meeting, “I am confident that our schools are ready, that our staff is eager and ready.” He continued, “That they can fit safely, properly distanced, into those individual school footprints.”

The union also objects to all the teachers and staff being called to report on Monday, when so few students would be returning to school.

Union President Rumore tells us, “But they are making it so that every teacher has to report to the school site That means you will have 50 to 100 teachers in the building when you only need 20. That is dangerous, that does not make any sense.”

Lawyers for the Buffalo Teachers Federation filed the lawsuit this afternoon in State Supreme Court in Albany, seeking a temporary restraining order to delay school until they can get a full hearing.

News 4 has reached out to the school district and will keep you updated.