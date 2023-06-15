BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 16-year-old accused of four counts of manslaughter in the deaths of four teens in Buffalo this past October has pleaded guilty.

The teenager, whose name was not released, not only admitted to manslaughter, but assault and criminal possession of stolen property, as well.

On Oct. 24, around 6:45 a.m., the teen was driving a stolen Kia Sportage on the inbound Kensington Expressway (Route 33) when prosecutors say he caused a crash near the entrance of the westbound Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198). The teen’s five passengers were ejected. Only one of them survived.

Those who died were later identified as the following:

Marcus Webster, 19

Swazine Swindle, 17

Kevin Payne, 16

Ahjanae Harper, 14

Swindle, Payne and Harper were pronounced dead at the scene, while Webster later died at ECMC. The other passenger, a 14-year-old girl in the front seat, was treated at ECMC and released.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the girl had significant scarring and bruising. She continues to recover.

The driver, who officials identified as a Buffalo resident, was treated for minor injuries before being released from the hospital.

Earlier that morning, the vehicle had been reported stolen from an address on Marine Drive.

Although the teen was charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault is the highest charge in this case. When he is sentenced on Aug. 17, he could be adjudicated as a youthful offender. In that situation, the teen only faces a maximum sentence of one and one-third to four years in prison.

If he is denied youthful offender status, he could get up to 25 years behind bars.

“I am not here to jam up a kid. However, this was a horrific incident. This incident resulted in the lives of four kids being taken,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn previously stated on the matter.

As a temporary order of protection for the surviving victim remains in place, the teen driver is in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.