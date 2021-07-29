Buffalo teen arraigned on murder charge in the death of his girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nineteen-year-old Mushagdusa Nankumba was arraigned Thursday morning in the murder of his girlfriend Larrinsha Johnson, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

Nankumba allegedly killed Johnson by beating and strangling her inside a vehicle at MLK Park early in the morning on Saturday, April 17.

Flynn’s office says the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Johnson died from asphyxia due to strangulation.

Nankumba is due back in court on Wednesday, September 29, at 10 a.m., for a pre-trial conference.

The indictment charged him with one count of second-degree murder.

According to the DA, Nankumba remains held without bail.