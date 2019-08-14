Buffalo Teen arrested for robbery on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say they arrested an individual on Tuesday for a robbery.

According to police, at 4:45 p.m. the complainant said 17-year-old Xavier Washington of Buffalo lured him into an address on the 300 block of South Division Street to sell him an iPhone.

Washington displayed a gun and demanded the complainant give him all his money. He also hit the complainant with the gun, causing injury.

Buffalo Police arrested Washington and charged him with First-degree Robbery, Second-degree Assault, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second-degree.