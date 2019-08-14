Buffalo Teen arrested for robbery on Tuesday

Breaking News
As Child Victims Act window opens, lawsuits are being filed. Read them here.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say they arrested an individual on Tuesday for a robbery.

According to police, at 4:45 p.m. the complainant said 17-year-old Xavier Washington of Buffalo lured him into an address on the 300 block of South Division Street to sell him an iPhone.

Washington displayed a gun and demanded the complainant give him all his money. He also hit the complainant with the gun, causing injury.

Buffalo Police arrested Washington and charged him with First-degree Robbery, Second-degree Assault, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second-degree.

