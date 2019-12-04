Buffalo teen found guilty in March triple shooting at Northwest Buffalo Community Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–19-year-old Josue Bermudez is guilty of murder and attempted murder in a March triple shooting in the vicinity Northwest Buffalo Community Center.

Police arrested Bermudez in March after he shot 17-year-old Buffalo resident Deron Allen, 16-year-old Clifton Eutsey, and 16-year-old Marquese Richardson.

Allen died as a result of the incident. Both Eutsey and Richardson survived.

The victims were turned away from a party because of their age, and they weren’t acquaintances of the party hosts.

Buffalo Police say Bermudez opened fire with an illegal pistol as the three of them were leaving.

He faces a maximum of 75 years to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Bermudez continues to be held without bail.