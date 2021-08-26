Buffalo teen indicted for murder in Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood

(WIVB) — A Buffalo teen was arraigned Thursday afternoon on second-degree murder and first-degree robbery charges before an Erie County Court Judge.

District Attorney John Flynn says the 16-year-old boy is accused of conspiring with an adult to rob 20-year-old Trenton Jacob Sink of Lockport by luring him to C Street in the Queen City.

The 16-year-old and the adult allegedly robbed Sink of his backpack at 8:13 p.m. on March 29.

Flynn’s office says during the robbery, Sink was allegedly shot multiple times in the chest and died from his injuries at ECMC.

According to the DA, the 16-year-old is due back in court on August 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The 16-year-old will remain in jail until the court appearance, and DA Flynn says the adult, whose name officials are not releasing at this time, is wanted on an indictment warrant.

