Buffalo teen indicted on charges for injuring multiple police officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old accused of stealing a vehicle has been indicted on felony charges for injuring multiple Buffalo police officers, the Erie County DA’s office announced Friday.

John Flynn’s office says an officer allegedly observed the 16-year-old Buffalo boy in a reported stolen vehicle at a gas station on Bailey Avenue and Langfield Drive, across from the Northeast District police station, on Monday, June 7, at 11:20 p.m.

Officials tell us the car was reported stolen that morning from a residence in North Buffalo.

Allegedly the boy refused orders to exit when police officers approached and put the vehicle into reverse.

Flynn says the boy hit one officer with the open passenger-side door of the vehicle.

He’s also accused of attempting to evade arrest by driving away from police in the stolen vehicle. While in pursuit of the boy, authorities say he allegedly swerved into a civilian car, causing it to hit a police patrol vehicle.

The boy allegedly ran from the vehicle after crashing into a parked car on Peach Street and Best Street. Two other officers were injured while taking the boy into custody, according to Flynn’s office.

Officials say the officers were treated for various injuries at ECMC. The DA’s office tells News 4 the officer hit by the vehicle continues to recover from her injuries, preventing her from returning to work.

They are not releasing his name due to his age. He is due back in court on Thursday, July 15, at 9:30 a.m. for further proceedings.

The Erie County District Attorney’s filed a motion requesting the case not be transferred to family court due to the circumstances of the incident.

According to officials, the judge increased the previously set bail on Friday morning to $50,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $75,000 partially secured bond while he remains at the Erie County Youth Services Center.

The boy is charged with:

One count of Assault on a Peace Officer, Police Officer, Firefighter or Emergency Medical Services Professional

Three counts of Assault in the Second Degree

One count of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

One count of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted on all charges.