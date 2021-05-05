Buffalo teen shot multiple times Tuesday evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police say a 17-year-old Buffalo resident was shot multiple times on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near Geneva St. and Memorial Dr. Police say it appears to have been a targeted incident.

When the teen was taken to ECMC, he was initially listed as being in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.