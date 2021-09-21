Buffalo teens face murder, robbery charges after death of Lockport man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old and an unnamed teenager have been charged with murder and robbery after a Lockport man was killed this past March.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Calvin Clemons, 18, and a 16-year-old co-defendant lured the victim, 20-year-old Lockport resident Trenten Sink, to C Street in Buffalo.

There, authorities say Clemons and the teen stole Sink’s backpack. During this incident, the District Attorney’s Office says Sink was shot in the leg, chest and side.

Sink was taken to ECMC, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Earlier this month, Clemons was arrested on an indictment warrant during a traffic stop in Georgia. He was subsequently taken back to western New York.

Both Clemons and the the teen each face charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree murder, but Clemons also faces a count of first-degree murder.

Each remains in custody without bail. Clemons will be in court next month, while the teen will return in November. If Clemons is convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison without parole.