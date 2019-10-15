Buffalo thanking the work of Latino educators during Hispanic Heritage Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo is thanking the work of Latino educators in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Five people were recognized as “Champions in Education” today.

Mayor Byron Brown says he wanted to thank these educators for their commitment to the Latino community and all that the’ve done for Buffalo.

“Hispanic Americans have played a key role in our city’s proud heritage and the building of our nation. It is fitting that we take the time to deepen our appreciation for the vibrant Hispanic culture that we have in the City of Buffalo,” Mayor Brown said.