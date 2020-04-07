Buffalo to be lit blue and green in support of healthcare workers on World Health Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tuesday night, in partnership with BuffaloLIT, city landmark buildings and structures will be lit blue and green in recognition of World Health Day.

Mayor Brown announced the honoring of medical professionals and first responders during the city’s COVID-19 update.

Brown thanked the health care professionals working around the clock in Buffalo and cities across the world, putting their health at risk to care for others.

He also asked BuffaloLIT to light the city blue on Thursday in support of the NFL’s ‘Light It Blue’ event.

New Era Field, along with the other stadiums across the country, will unite in a show of blue to support those working on the front lines of the pandemic.