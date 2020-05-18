Buffalo to honor Veterans and healthcare workers with citywide fireworks display

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Buffalo and Consumer’s Beverage are helping Buffalo pay tribute this Memorial Day weekend to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and frontline healthcare workers.

The city announced today its unique “Stand Out to Salute” event.

It’s a citywide fireworks display, launching from several locations next Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

The goal is to make sure everyone can see part of the show from their homes.

WECK AM/FM will provide live broadcast soundtrack for the celebration on its four different frequencies (1230AM, 102.9FM, 100.1FM, 100.5FM).

The rain date is Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 9:30 p.m.