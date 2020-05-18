Coronavirus
Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement, provides daily briefing at Roswell Park
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

Buffalo to honor Veterans and healthcare workers with citywide fireworks display

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Buffalo and Consumer’s Beverage are helping Buffalo pay tribute this Memorial Day weekend to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and frontline healthcare workers.

The city announced today its unique “Stand Out to Salute” event.

It’s a citywide fireworks display, launching from several locations next Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

The goal is to make sure everyone can see part of the show from their homes.

WECK AM/FM will provide live broadcast soundtrack for the celebration on its four different frequencies (1230AM, 102.9FM, 100.1FM, 100.5FM).

The rain date is Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss