BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced on Thursday morning that buildings around the city partnered with Buffalo LIT will be lit red from March 2-5 in memory of 37-year-old firefighter Jason Arno, who died in Wednesday’s fire downtown.

“This is a heartbreaking time for our city. Yesterday, 37-year-old Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno showed his bravery and commitment to fire service by putting on his uniform and carrying out his sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of this city,” Mayor Brown said in a release. “Tragically, he lost his life protecting others. I share my deepest sympathies with everyone who knew and loved him. I ask all City residents to keep his family, and the entire Buffalo Fire Department, in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Yesterday, Mayor Brown also directed that the City fly flags at half-staff.