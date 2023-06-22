BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three more pools are set to open soon in the City of Buffalo.

Kensington Pool (665 Kensington Ave.)

Centennial Pool (5 Porter Ave.)

Riverside Pool (2505 Niagara St.)

These three outdoor pools will open up on July 1, and each will be open six days a week. The city did not specify what day each pool will close, but their hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Kensington Pool has been undergoing a $2 million renovation, but city officials are confident in the ability to open it at the start of July.

Two indoor pools are already open — Cazenovia Pool and Lovejoy Pool. Cazenovia is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while Lovejoy is open Tuesdays and Thursdays. Hours for each are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It is a safe way to cool off,” Brown said. “We don’t want people trying to swim in unprotected bodies of water, bodies of water that don’t have lifeguards. So, having our pools is really important.”

For several years, the city was unable to open pools due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifeguard shortage they say resulted from it. Now, there are 73 lifeguards ready to work, and the city hopes to have even more soon.

If more lifeguards are available, the city may modify pool hours and/or open more of them. Applications for becoming a lifeguard can be found here.

“We don’t want children jumping in the river,” Brown said. “We don’t want them jumping in the lake and other unprotected bodies of water. It is not safe. We have, in past years, seen tragic situations with that.”