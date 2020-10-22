Buffalo to recognize Lights on Afterschool Day by lighting up in yellow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday night, parts of Buffalo will light up in yellow to recognize Lights on Afterschool Day.

October 22, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo designated as Lights on Afterschool Day, recognizes the benefits of afterschool programs to children’s development and performance.

“Afterschool programs continue to find ways to help bridge the achievement gap and provide needed support, especially to children and families in underserved communities,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

Buffalo City Hall will be included among the local landmarks lighting up in yellow.

