Buffalo Underdogs Rescue heads to Buffalo Auto Show to get pups adopted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Underdogs Rescue are at the Buffalo Auto Show to try and get pups adopted.

Samantha Robinson from Buffalo Underdogs Rescue joined us with rescue puppy Eagle.

Eagle was found with his mom and siblings, someone in Texas had abandoned them while they went on vacation.

Robinson hopes people heading to the auto show will fall in love with these dogs and give them their forever homes. The rescue is completely volunteer and foster home-based.

For more information, click here.